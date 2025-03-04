Tamannaah and Vijay allegedly remain on good terms and plan to stay friends, with busy schedules being a factor in their decision, after parting ways.

Much-in-love actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are no longer a couple, as per reports. Despite speculation about a potential wedding, the couple parted ways a few weeks ago. They allegedly remain on good terms and plan to stay friends, with busy schedules being a factor in their decision.



Have Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways?

“Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla. The alleged breakup rumours of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma come at a time when fans were awaiting a wedding announcement. Since the couple seemed to be going strong, their abrupt split has come as a shock to those who were rooting for them.

How did Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s love story begin?

Vijay and Tamannaah's romance ignited at a casual gathering, initially planned as a wrap party for Lust Stories 2. Although they met on set, their connection didn't spark until this intimate meet-up, where Vijay confessed his desire to spend more time with Tamannaah. Their first official date followed 20-25 days later, marking the beginning of their love story.

They made their relationship public in 2023, during the release of Lust Stories 2. The couple didn't hide their bond, believing that relationships shouldn't feel restrictive and that there was no need to keep their love private if they genuinely enjoyed each other's company. Tamannaah affectionately referred to Vijay as her "happy place", describing their connection as organic and effortless. She revealed that Vijay's vulnerability, approaching her with his "guard down", put her at ease, allowing her to open up and be herself. Tamannaah warmly praised Vijay, saying he cares deeply for her.

Tamannaah and Vijay on the work front

Vijay Varma was last seen in the film ‘Murder Mubarak’ alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Ul Jalool Ishq, and Matka King. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Odela 2.

