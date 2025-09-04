'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1
Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show
Viral video: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan, fans plead 'ab toh aa jao Gokuldham mein'
The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia won't release movie due to..
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
GST Next Gen Reforms: Dairy products, medicines, liquor, cigarettes- What’s cheaper, what’s expensive, check full list here
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains, IMD warns of thunderstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad
MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy: Irfan Pathan finally breaks silence on 5-year-old video going viral, alleges twisted context, says, 'Fan war...'
Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, confirms for 2027 release, David Corenswet will don cape again to fight...
Trump says ties with China 'very good', but US' role in their freedom wasn't acknowledged
BOLLYWOOD
Ahead of the Hindi release of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Akshay Kumar praised his master director Priyadarshan's daughter, and superhero lead star, Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has extended his loudest cheer for Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah- Chapter One: Chandra. The film, which has been raking in positive reviews from both critics and the audience, is set for its Hindi openings on Thursday, September 4.
Ahead of the film's Hindi version release, Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle and hailed Kalyani Priyadarshan's performance, further giving a nod to her father, filmmaker Priyadarshan. "Talent runs in the family...suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan sir's daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power," Akshay wrote on X.
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have collaborated multiple times for superhit films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Recently, the actor-filmmaker reunited for the horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla,' marking their collaboration on the big screen after 15 years.
Talent runs in the family…suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power— Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 3, 2025
The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, among others. Additionally, Akshay also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan in the pipeline, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, many other celebrities have also come forward, cheering for Lokah -- Chapter One: Chandra. Stars like Ishaan Khatter, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sharvari were among the ones to lead the line of praise.
Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film has been written and directed by Dominic Arun. It shows Kalyani Priyadarshan in the role of a female superhero, while Sandy takes over as the lead antagonist. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, and Arun Kurian also play significant parts. On Tuesday, Dulquer Salmaan announced the Hindi release date and wrote, "The world of Lokah -- Chapter One: Chandra, is expanding. Hindi version releases in theatres on September 4th!"
Also read: Lokah Chapter 1: Dulquer Salmaan, team issue apology to people of Karnataka for Kalyani Priyadarshan's film because…