Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1

Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

Viral video: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan, fans plead 'ab toh aa jao Gokuldham mein'

The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia won't release movie due to..

Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state

GST Next Gen Reforms: Dairy products, medicines, liquor, cigarettes- What’s cheaper, what’s expensive, check full list here

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains, IMD warns of thunderstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy: Irfan Pathan finally breaks silence on 5-year-old video going viral, alleges twisted context, says, 'Fan war...'

Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, confirms for 2027 release, David Corenswet will don cape again to fight...

Trump says ties with China 'very good', but US' role in their freedom wasn't acknowledged

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1

Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan

Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

Viral video: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan, fans plead 'ab toh aa jao Gokuldham mein'

Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1

Ahead of the Hindi release of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Akshay Kumar praised his master director Priyadarshan's daughter, and superhero lead star, Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 10:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1
Kalyani Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has extended his loudest cheer for Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah- Chapter One: Chandra. The film, which has been raking in positive reviews from both critics and the audience, is set for its Hindi openings on Thursday, September 4.

Ahead of the film's Hindi version release, Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle and hailed Kalyani Priyadarshan's performance, further giving a nod to her father, filmmaker Priyadarshan. "Talent runs in the family...suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan sir's daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power," Akshay wrote on X.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have collaborated multiple times for superhit films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Recently, the actor-filmmaker reunited for the horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla,' marking their collaboration on the big screen after 15 years.

The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, among others. Additionally, Akshay also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan in the pipeline, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, many other celebrities have also come forward, cheering for Lokah -- Chapter One: Chandra. Stars like Ishaan Khatter, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sharvari were among the ones to lead the line of praise.

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film has been written and directed by Dominic Arun. It shows Kalyani Priyadarshan in the role of a female superhero, while Sandy takes over as the lead antagonist. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, and Arun Kurian also play significant parts. On Tuesday, Dulquer Salmaan announced the Hindi release date and wrote, "The world of Lokah -- Chapter One: Chandra, is expanding. Hindi version releases in theatres on September 4th!"

Also read: Lokah Chapter 1: Dulquer Salmaan, team issue apology to people of Karnataka for Kalyani Priyadarshan's film because…

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks
Sara Ali Khan swears by THIS simple golden drink for healthy gut
Sara Ali Khan swears by THIS simple golden drink for healthy gut
Delhi Metro: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about the route and launch date
Delhi: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about launch DATE
Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'
Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi...'
Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know
Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE