'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Indira Krishnan, who played Rashmika Mandanna's mother in Animal, will be seen playing Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The two-part mythological epic is being made on an unprecedented scale on a humongous budget of Rs 4000 crore. Popular TV actress Indira Krishnan will be seen playing Rama's mother Kaushalya in the Nitesh Tiwari films. In a recent interview, the 54-year-old actress shared that she had to experience casting couch several times in the Indian entertainment industry and has lost major roles because of the same.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Indira said, "I wouldn’t say it happened more in the Hindi film industry or in Mumbai, but it happened in the South. I had been finalised for a very big project by a major filmmaker. And we had some differences of opinion regarding the project. I was all set to go (with the project), but at the last moment, as it sometimes happens, one small thing ruined the entire relationship. Just one line, one statement, and everything was over."

"I remember thinking, ‘Oh no…’ I closed my eyes and said to myself, ‘Shit, this film also has slipped through my fingers.’ When I got home, I typed a message to him because the way he was talking, his body language, and his expectations had all grown considerably. And with that, the pressure also started to build; I felt I couldn’t handle the situation. I thought, ‘What if the shoot starts tomorrow and this relationship soured?’ So, I very respectfully said, ‘Sir, main apna talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi (I am here to sell my talent, not myself).’ Perhaps my words were a bit harsh, but I felt that the clearer you are, the better. It helps you maintain your momentum, builds your energy, and allows you to move on", she concluded.

Indira Krishnan has appeared in famous TV serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, and Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani among others. She has also appeared in a few films and was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, in which she played Rashmika Mandanna's mother.

