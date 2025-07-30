Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan

'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Internet amazed

Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club

IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to admit...

Prakash Raj denies 'witch-hunting or political motivation' after he appears before ED: 'I am supposed to...'

2 Army personnel dead, several injured as boulder falls on convoy vehicle in Ladakh

Meet man who won his divorce case without paying alimony, here's how

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India

DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan

Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India

'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Animal actress faced casting couch in South, will now play Kaushalya in Ramayana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Indira Krishnan, who played Rashmika Mandanna's mother in Animal, will be seen playing Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 10:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
Indira Krishnan

TRENDING NOW

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The two-part mythological epic is being made on an unprecedented scale on a humongous budget of Rs 4000 crore. Popular TV actress Indira Krishnan will be seen playing Rama's mother Kaushalya in the Nitesh Tiwari films. In a recent interview, the 54-year-old actress shared that she had to experience casting couch several times in the Indian entertainment industry and has lost major roles because of the same.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Indira said, "I wouldn’t say it happened more in the Hindi film industry or in Mumbai, but it happened in the South. I had been finalised for a very big project by a major filmmaker. And we had some differences of opinion regarding the project. I was all set to go (with the project), but at the last moment, as it sometimes happens, one small thing ruined the entire relationship. Just one line, one statement, and everything was over."

"I remember thinking, ‘Oh no…’ I closed my eyes and said to myself, ‘Shit, this film also has slipped through my fingers.’ When I got home, I typed a message to him because the way he was talking, his body language, and his expectations had all grown considerably. And with that, the pressure also started to build; I felt I couldn’t handle the situation. I thought, ‘What if the shoot starts tomorrow and this relationship soured?’ So, I very respectfully said, ‘Sir, main apna talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi (I am here to sell my talent, not myself).’ Perhaps my words were a bit harsh, but I felt that the clearer you are, the better. It helps you maintain your momentum, builds your energy, and allows you to move on", she concluded.

Indira Krishnan has appeared in famous TV serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, and Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani among others. She has also appeared in a few films and was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, in which she played Rashmika Mandanna's mother.

READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond Compliance 8one’s 2025-2028 campaign builds on four years of the ground work
8one's "Beyond Compliance" Campaign: 2025-2028
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018, shares screenshot: ‘Filter not enough to...'
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018
Nimisha Priya case: BIG relief for Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, claims Grand Mufti's office
Nimisha Priya: BIG relief for Indian nurse in Yemen, Grand Mufti says
'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease
New York shooter's CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease
IPL Sponsor Company List: Interesting to Know the Revenue Model
IPL Sponsor Company List: Interesting to Know the Revenue Model
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE