'Taking my mother to get tested': Aamir Khan after staff members test positive for COVID-19, actor turns out negative

Aamir Khan via his social media pages released a statement that some of his staff have been tested positive for coronavirus. He also revealed that their he and the rest of his family members have got tested and the results have come negative. However, his mother is yet to get tested and he urges everyone to pray that she is fine and the results get negative. He also thanked BMC for their prompt action.

Aamir's statement read as "Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.

The rest of us have all been tested and found negative.

Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.

I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us.

And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process.

God bless and stay safe.

Love.Aamir."

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which he is paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.