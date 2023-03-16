Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home welcomes visitors with quirky 'trespassers will be shot' signboard, see here

Kangana Ranaut gave a sneak peek at her luxurious Mumbai home. What attracted netizens was the signboard about trespassers on a wall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home welcomes visitors with quirky 'trespassers will be shot' signboard, see here
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has given a sneak peek of her Mumbai apartment to her Instagram followers and even expressed her love for Tanjore paintings and South India. The actor also owns a luxurious mansion in Manali and both houses are designed by noted interior decorator Shabnam Gupta. 

On Thursday, Kangana shared a short clip from the living room of his Mumbai home. On a huge green wall, her team was captured setting up a huge Tanjore painting next to another one with a decorated frame. A wooden daybed with cushions and a grey mattress with a white check pattern were also placed in front of the wall. Emphasizing her love for home decor, Kangana captioned the video, "I have always had a very clear vision for all my houses but nothing comes close to doing it myself. Mountain checks with Tanjore paintings, all about a heart that belongs to the mountains, but loves southern India." 

Here's a glimpse from Kangana's wall

Tanjore

On Wednesday, Kangana's sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut shared another glimpse of Kangana's home and she re-shared it on her Instagram. In the video clip, a wall outside the room was captured, and what attracted netizens, was the signboard on the wall, "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again!"

Here's a glimpse of the wall

No-Tresspassing-shot

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency. The film also marks her directorial debut. She has also completed Chandramukhi 2 and shared her thoughts about working on the project. On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with actor Raghava Lawrence and wrote, "As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn't have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before the shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being," Kangana wrote. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.