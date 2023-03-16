Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home welcomes visitors with quirky 'trespassers will be shot' signboard, see here

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has given a sneak peek of her Mumbai apartment to her Instagram followers and even expressed her love for Tanjore paintings and South India. The actor also owns a luxurious mansion in Manali and both houses are designed by noted interior decorator Shabnam Gupta.

On Thursday, Kangana shared a short clip from the living room of his Mumbai home. On a huge green wall, her team was captured setting up a huge Tanjore painting next to another one with a decorated frame. A wooden daybed with cushions and a grey mattress with a white check pattern were also placed in front of the wall. Emphasizing her love for home decor, Kangana captioned the video, "I have always had a very clear vision for all my houses but nothing comes close to doing it myself. Mountain checks with Tanjore paintings, all about a heart that belongs to the mountains, but loves southern India."

Here's a glimpse from Kangana's wall

On Wednesday, Kangana's sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut shared another glimpse of Kangana's home and she re-shared it on her Instagram. In the video clip, a wall outside the room was captured, and what attracted netizens, was the signboard on the wall, "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again!"

Here's a glimpse of the wall

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency. The film also marks her directorial debut. She has also completed Chandramukhi 2 and shared her thoughts about working on the project. On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with actor Raghava Lawrence and wrote, "As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn't have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before the shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being," Kangana wrote.