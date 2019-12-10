Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan win hearts with this endearing picture

Bollywood's little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan is probably one of the most loved and adored celebrity kids, whether it is the way he cutely dresses or pictures going viral of him spending time with his family and friends, the adventures of the little one are religiously followed by his fans.

Taimur might be all of three-years-old but there are times when he gives his parents, superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan some serious competition when it comes to courting the cameras.

Currently, the tiny tot is vacationing with his parents and other family members in Pataudi. he is often pictured enjoying with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

Now, a new picture of Taimur is doing the rounds on the internet in which Saif and his little prince can be seen looking at each other, sharing a cute smile. In this endearing photo, Taimur is seen sporting blue denim shorts with red-navy blue tee and shoes. Saif is seen sporting a light blue tee with shorts and sneakers.

Check the picture out.

Apart from this, Taimur was also recently pictured practicing yoga just like his mom.

On a professional front, both Saif and Kareena are gearing up for big releases.

While Kareena will be seen in Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, releasing on December 27, Saif is all set for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10, in which he plays the antagonist, Uday Bhan.