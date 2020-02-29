Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable accompanying Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to TVC shoot, Bollywood celebs react

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the busiest actors in Bollywood but both of them still seem to be wrapped around their tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan's finger. Pictures from a shoot had gone viral recently where the three of them appear to be having has a lot of fun together.

A picture of Taimur looking at his parents as the two poses for the camera went viral on the internet. In addition to this, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori has also shared a video of the little one doing his bit in helping out the crew during the shoot. He is seen handling the blower to provide some wind to make her mom’s hair gently. Yianni shared the video and captioned it saying, "New assistant or...the boss?!"

Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the video including Deepika Padukone who wrote, "steal him!!!" while Alia Bhatt wrote, "Omg!!!!!!!!" Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania went a step ahead and asked Kareena and Saif to "bring him to all shoots!"

Kareena had recently opened up about how it is to be a working mother saying, "Motherhood is the greatest thing that’s happened to me. Taimur is a part of me - I can’t go an hour without him. He’s always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day. I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t have to choose between career & family. I’m doing both. I’m an actor but through all the ups & downs I’ve been a sister, a wife, a mom & none of these roles have deterred me. It’s put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger–there’s much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman."

On the work front, Kareena will now be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which boasts of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar while Saif will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji.