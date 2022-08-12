Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan twin in pink kurtas as they celebrate Rakhi with cousin Inaaya Kemmu

Credit: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, two favourite star kids, celebrated Rakha Bandhan with their cutest cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who is the daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. For the special occasion, both the brothers were seen twinning in pink kurtas.

Soha Ali Khan took to Twitter and shared a series of photos with the caption, “Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls.” The first photo features Saif Ali Khan and Soha celebrating the festival. In other photos, Jeh and Taimur can be seen celebrating the festival with Inaaya in pink kurtas.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, has been released in theatres. Just before the release, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on social media. During her interview with News18, Kareena had said, "Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump. Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump." She had added, "It is an elitist kind of classist film. It's a film that the mass people they haven't seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren't gonna see it because it's a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it's also a story that people would like to see."

Soon after, Kareena Kapoor Khan was brutally trolled for calling Academy-Award winning film Forrest Gump "an elitist kind of classist film." The actress responded to being trolled online for her remarks.

In a new interview with News18, Kareena, while reacting to a section of social media users trolling her for her comments, said that there's always one reason or another for which actors are trolled while adding that is the reason why she's not on Twitter. She further talked about why she made such a statement about Forrest Gump.