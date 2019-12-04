Taimur Ali Khan follows mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's footsteps, performs yoga at play school

Taimur Ali Khan might be all of three-years-old but there are times when he gives his mommy dearest, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan some serious competition when it comes to courting the cameras.

The tiny tot was recently pictured, practising yoga just like his mom, Kareena. The picture shows Tim Tim clad in a white pair of shorts and a striped green t-shirt. The little one looks extremely involved and deeply engrossed in learning the asanas from his yoga teacher along with his classmates. Taimur often accompanies his parents during their sweat sessions at the gym.

A few days back another picture of Taimur went viral where he accompanied Kareena to a cooking session at a hotel in Chandigarh. Both mother and son were seen dawning the chefs' hat.

Given the popularity of Taimur, it won't be wrong to say that the little munchkin is already as in-demand as a Bollywood star, so every time he makes an appearance, everyone is bound to go into a sheer frenzy!

On the professional front, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan in Amritsar. Earlier today Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were spotted at the Mumbai airport and are expected to join Kareena, in Amritsar, on the sets of the film.

Apart from this, Kareena is also gearing up for the release of Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta and also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film will be hitting the silver screens on December 27, 2019.