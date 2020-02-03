Taimur Ali Khan follows Kareena Kapoor Khan footsteps as perfect poser ahead of Armaan Jain's wedding

There is no doubt that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kid on the block. Taimur might only be 3-years-old but the little munchkin not only has his parents but designers and other industry members wrapped around his fingers too.

Today, new pictures of Taimur were published by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri along with his mom Kareena. The pictures posted by Tanya were from Kareena's brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. Both mother-son duo looked stylish as Taimur wore a custom Raghavendra Rathore blue kurta with a white churidar and Kareena opted for a Pitambari yellow leheriya saree and teamed it with jhumkas (earrings) and a sleek low bun.

Check out the pictures here.

In a recent interview, Kareena, who is also one of the most successful actors in Bollywood opened up about balancing her professional and personal life. She said, "He (Taimur) is travelling around all over India and the world with us. He has become quite the globetrotter (laughs). We are leaning on each other, supporting each other. He understands my work and hopefully, he is going up to be Inshallah a smart, intelligent and bright boy. That’s all I can hope for and we are trying to do our best as parents."

On the work front, Kareena is fresh off the success of her last release Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, which grossed more than Rs 300 crore worldwide and will be next seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.