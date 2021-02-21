Taimur Ali Khan arrives at hospital with toys to meet mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, baby brother

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, baby boy, on February 21. Manish Malhotra, Saba Ali Khan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, all welcomed the good news and shared it with the fans. Kareena and Saif have a son named Taimur Ali Khan who is now a big brother to a baby boy. The four-year-old was seen in a car on his visit to a hospital Sunday afternoon.

Taimur was spotted in a black t-shirt and dark blue denim with a hulk-themed green mask. He was photographed with two toys in each of his hands, probably for the newborn.

After the news of the baby boy being born broke on the internet, grandfather Randhir Kapoor spoke about Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to becoming a big brother.

During an interview with the Times of India, Randhir said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

Randhir assured that both, Kareena and the baby, are doing well. He said, "I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."

In another interview, uncle Kunal Kemmu had also opened up on how Taimur and cousin Inaaya will now have a third member in their little gang. He had said, "It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang."