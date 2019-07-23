Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's love for animals can be seen in this cute candid photo

It's cousins reunion for Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in London. The star kids have been spending time together courtesy Inaaya's parents and actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. A few days back, Soha had shared a happy photo of Inaaya running to Taimur as they met after a long time. She wrote, "Reunited!! #timandinni #london". While Kunal had posted their photo walking while holding hands. He captioned it as, "Tim & Inni".

Now, it's known that Taimur and Inaaya love animals and are often seen riding ponies in Mumbai. Moreover, they also have pet canines at home as well. Today, Soha took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of Taimur and Inaaya at a farm staring at a pony. She captioned the post stating, "Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries". In the photo, Taimur is seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and brown pants, while Inaaya wore a pink T-Shirt and grey star-printed pants.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier talking about Taimur and Inaaya's striking resemblance and bond, Soha had said, "They look a bit like each other. They are cousins after all. He’s her elder brother. Hope he will protect her in the near future. Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her."