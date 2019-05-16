Tahira Kashyap on her 'sinking' marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: 'I had given up many times but he did not'

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Marriage, wedding

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have one of the most romantic stories to tell. They were childhood lovers and eventually got married. The two are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood today, but all was not the same once Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut.

Tahira Kashyap had given up on Ayushmann Khurrana, who had girls drooling over him, many times. Ayushmann however, never gave up on her, claims the soon-to-be director, adding that he never made up to her either, but they grew as companions, even stronger post her detection and treatment of cancer.

Talking about the tough times in their wedding, Tahira told Spotboye in an interview, “I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss! We both were very young. He didn’t have the time and patience to take me along and I didn’t have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey. Somewhere he knew that she doesn’t mean mad. I also knew he wasn’t cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is.”

“I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best,” she added.

Tahira also went on to mention that she started feeling like an add-on, considering Ayushmann had become a star and she just had a dream of becoming a director. “He has reached a certain professional point of his career and I didn’t want to be a shame. I was very scared what people would think. We are our biggest enemies,” she said. Talking about her film, Tahira concluded that it is a slice-of-life film about 5 girls who have a little bit of Tahira within them.