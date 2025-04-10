BOLLYWOOD
Tahira Kashyap has thanked her followers and other netizens who prayed for her health, and assured that she 'is recovering'.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared an update that she is now back home and on the path to regaining her health. This comes a few days after announcing that her breast cancer has returned nearly seven years after her first diagnosis. Tahira, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram to share a bright picture of herself, where she can be seen holding a sunflower. Along with the picture, she added a note, thanking fans and well-wishers for the love, prayers, and support she has received.
Her note read: "Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering. I know some of you who are praying, and so many whom I don't know, yet I receive all your goodness with grace. Similarly, some of you know me, and others might not, but I send all my gratitude to all of you. When such a connection is made, which is beyond an actual relationship, it's called humanity, the highest form of spirituality." Earlier, on April 7, Tahira had opened up about her health to share that she is ready to fight cancer once again.
In her post, Tahira wrote, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening--it's a perspective I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."
She added, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them at you again, you squeeze them calmly into your favorite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because, for one, it's a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again."
Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she shared an inspiring photo of herself with a clean-shaven head, a result of chemotherapy, along with moments from her treatment journey. Tahira is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and the couple shares two children--a son and a daughter.
(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)
