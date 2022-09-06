Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers his Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as film completes 3 years

Tahir Raj Bhasin/Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's coming-of-age drama Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019, to rave reviews from the audience and the critics. Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Tahir Raj Bhasin played the leading roles in the blockbuster film that collected more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

As the film completed three years of its release on Tuesday, September 6, Tahir, who played Derek in the movie, took to his Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the film's shoot, and remembered the late actor Sushant "without whom this story would never have been told."

Apart from sharing the photos, he wrote, "#3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here's some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90's world of 'Chhichhore'. Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen."

"#RememberingSSR without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios", he concluded remembering Sushant who played Aniruddha Pathak in the film. It was the last theatrical release of the Dil Bechara actor before his untimely demise on June 14, 2020.



Coming back to Tahir, we at DNA had caught up with the actor during the promotions of Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 in which he portrayed legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, The Mardaani actor shared his experience shooting for the 2019 film then as he told DNA, "Chhichhore was such an unbelievable experience because it was a film that was loved by the audience. We won a National Award and I got an opportunity to work with Nitesh Tiwari. Chhichhore was the first big commercial success so people started to look at me differently."