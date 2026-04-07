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Tabu reveals she and Akshay Kumar went together for their dance classes 39 years ago: 'He used to pick me up on his bike'

Akshay Kumar and Tabu are reuniting in Bhooth Bangla after 26 years since their last film Hera Pheri in 2000. Both the movies are directed by Priyadarshan. Bhooth Bangla releases on April 17.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tabu reveals she and Akshay Kumar went together for their dance classes 39 years ago: 'He used to pick me up on his bike'
Tabu and Akshay Kumar at Bhooth Bangla trailer launch
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Akshay Kumar has said his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is the right film for him to reunite with his actor friend Tabu after 25 years. Kumar's last collaboration with Tabu was Priyadarshan's cult film Hera Pheri, which was released in 2000. "This was the right film for both of us. We couldn't get the film till now because she was busy in her place, I was busy in my place, and Priyan sir was busy somewhere else. So, now you have got a chance. But now I will request Tabu ji and Priyan sir that you won't have this complaint,” Kumar said at the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla. 

Akshay went down memory lane and said he and Tabu have known each other for over 39 years. "She is a very dear and old friend of mine. I have been in this industry for about 35 years. But I have known Tabu for 38 years, 39 years. Tabu and I used to go to the dance academy together to dance. Very few people know this," he said. "Yes, he used to pick me up on the bike," Tabu added. 

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy about a quirky yet fearless man who finds himself entangled in a mysterious haunted mansion on the outskirts of a quiet town. The film also reunites Kumar with Priyadarshan after Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Khatta Meetha among others. Kumar said working with the filmmaker again felt like a homecoming. "I am working with Priyan sir after 14 years. I feel like after completing my vanvas (exile), I got a chance to work with him again, it felt like homecoming.

The horror comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late Asrani. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is slated to release in theatres on April 17 with paid previews from April 16, 9 pm.

READ | Priyadarshan breaks silence on song plagiarism allegations in Bhooth Bangla: 'Have huge respect for Satyajit Ray'

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