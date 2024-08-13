'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

Tabu will be seen playing Sister Francesca in the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy, which serves as a prequel to the Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise Dune.

Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca from the upcoming American science fiction television series Dune: Prophecy was unveiled on Tuesday, Augus 13. The upcoming series is a prequel to the director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise Dune and will stream on JioCinema Premium in India in November.

The streaming giant shared the actress's look on Instagram and wrote, "Sister Francesca. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy premieres this November. Her fierce and powerful look has stunned her fans. One of them wrote, "Aag laga di (You have set the screens on fire)", while another added, "November release more like queen Tabu giving us gift in her birthday month." Tabu will celebrate her 53rd birthday on November 4 this year.

The Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, who directed Tabu in the 2006 drama film The Namesake, reacted to her first look from Dune: Prochecy as she called the actress "Eternal queen". Radhika Apte, who has worked with Tabu in the 2015 crime thriller Andhadhun, wrote, "Yaaay", and added a heart emoji.

Tabu said that she boarded the cast of the much-anticipated series "without batting an eyelid" in a statement. "It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful", the multiple National Award-winning actress shared.

Diving into the depths of Sister Francesca's complexity was "an immersive process", said Tabu. "I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it", she added.

Dune: Prophecy will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The upcoming series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's Dune and the 2021 film Dune.

Apart from Tabu, the show created by Diane Ademu-John will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.



