Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

'Pain of losing...': Sheikh Hasina's first statement since her ouster as Bangladesh PM

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina's advisor, former law minister arrested in Dhaka

Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict for Olympic silver medal delayed till…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

Meet man, an Indian, who led Rs 886390 crore company, stepped down as CEO after...

Meet man, an Indian, who led Rs 886390 crore company, stepped down as CEO after...

9 must-watch underrated comedy films 

9 must-watch underrated comedy films 

Animals that can survive without sleeping

Animals that can survive without sleeping

Red superfoods that reduce risk of cancer, heart diseases

Red superfoods that reduce risk of cancer, heart diseases

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai police opposes bail plea of accused shooter, says he might inform...

Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai police opposes bail plea of accused shooter, says he might inform...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

Tabu will be seen playing Sister Francesca in the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy, which serves as a prequel to the Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise Dune.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 10:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'
Tabu in Dune Prophecy/JioCinema Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca from the upcoming American science fiction television series Dune: Prophecy was unveiled on Tuesday, Augus 13. The upcoming series is a prequel to the director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise Dune and will stream on JioCinema Premium in India in November.

The streaming giant shared the actress's look on Instagram and wrote, "Sister Francesca. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy premieres this November. Her fierce and powerful look has stunned her fans. One of them wrote, "Aag laga di (You have set the screens on fire)", while another added, "November release more like queen Tabu giving us gift in her birthday month." Tabu will celebrate her 53rd birthday on November 4 this year.

The Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, who directed Tabu in the 2006 drama film The Namesake, reacted to her first look from Dune: Prochecy as she called the actress "Eternal queen". Radhika Apte, who has worked with Tabu in the 2015 crime thriller Andhadhun, wrote, "Yaaay", and added a heart emoji.

Tabu said that she boarded the cast of the much-anticipated series "without batting an eyelid" in a statement. "It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful", the multiple National Award-winning actress shared.

Diving into the depths of Sister Francesca's complexity was "an immersive process", said Tabu. "I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it", she added.

Dune: Prophecy will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The upcoming series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's Dune and the 2021 film Dune.

Apart from Tabu, the show created by Diane Ademu-John will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

READ | This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...

NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

Did Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receive house, car from Salman Khan, MS Dhoni? Truth will surprise you

Did Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receive house, car from Salman Khan, MS Dhoni? Truth will surprise you

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement