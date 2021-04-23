Tabassum discredits rumours surrounding her death, says 'I'm fine, healthy and with my family'

Veteran actor and talk show host Tabassum, on Friday, strongly dismissed rumours surrounding her death which were being forwarded on Instagram. Taking to her Twitter account, Tabassum wrote, "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein (I'm fine, healthy and with my family because of your good wishes. The rumour that is going on about me is absolutely false. I pray that all of you are stay safe inside your homes)."

For the uninformed, Tabassum had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. She recovered and tested negative for the virus on April 14. She was shooting for her digital show 'Tabassum Talkies' from her home in March-end, two days before she announced that she has tested positive.

Confirming the news of her being negative, her son, actor-filmmaker Hoshang Govil had said, "With the love and blessings of her fans, Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior... Thank you for your constant support. God is great," Hindustan Times quoted.

Tabassum is best known for hosting the 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan', a long-running show on Doordarshan. Tabassum had also hosted the show 'Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon', based on the golden era of Hindi cinema.

She began her career as a child artiste, working in films like 'Deedar' in 1951, in which she played the younger version of Nargis. She also acted in 1952 classic 'Baiju Bawra', which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.