‘Tabaah Ho Gaye is more restrained than Maar Dala’: Madhuri Dixit on her 'Kalank' song comparisons with 'Devdas'

When you watch Madhuri Dixit dancing on screen, your world momentarily comes to a halt. She is one of those danseuse-actors, who almost compels you to stop what you are doing and stare at her when she performs one of her screen numbers. Watching her in the semi-classical number Tabaah Ho Gaye from Abhishek Varman’s Kalank had exactly that bring-things-to-a-halt-effect on the media persons who were invited to the preview of the number.

Easily one of the most accomplished dancers of Bollywood, the yesteryear diva combines grace with dexterity in a Kathak-based number choreographed by Saroj Khan.

If this one has more restrained movements than Maar Dala from Devdas (2002), it is because, her character, Bahar Begum in Kalank is an introvert. MD says, “We had to really think about this aspect. The character of Bahar Begum is so strong and guarded that we couldn’t go overboard even when she is dancing. It was like walking a tightrope of emotions. We couldn’t be too subtle nor could we try a Devdas kind of stance where she (Chandramukhi) could really let go. It had to be razor-sharp.”

The actress plays Bahar Begum in the movie (left); A still from Maar Dala in Devdas

Madhuri adds, “Even when Bahar is dancing, she doesn’t go all out. Here, I must tell you that the whole spinning bit (some 25-plus chakkars and turns) were done in just one take because we wanted to create a memory for the viewers to take back. The whole, ‘How did she do it?’ mystery needs to be a talking point.” Some of those who saw the song, told the Total Dhamaal actress that it reminded them of her evergreen Maar Daala number from Devdas.

Madhur Dixit in Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank

However, she was of the firm opinion that there are no comparisons between the two. She says, “Chandramukhi was someone who wore her heart on her sleeve. She was in love with Devdas and she made no bones about it. When she was doing a Maar Daala or even for that matter the classical Kaahe Chhed Mohe, she was all out there. However, Bahar, as I said earlier, is more introverted. She is restrained even when she is dancing. And though both, Maar Dala and Tabaah Ho Gaye, are semi-classical numbers, they are very different. Each has its own appeal.”