'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter and Malav Rajda welcome a baby boy

Earlier this year Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had announced her pregnancy. She along with her husband Malav Rajda, the director of the hit show headed to the Maldives for their babymoon. The actor had announced it during the festival of Janmashtami by writing, "Ten little fingers, ten little toes... With love and grace, our family grows... Couldn't be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami"

Now, Priya and Malav have finally welcomed a baby boy and the actor made the announcement on her Instagram page. She shared a cute photo of tiny feet of her newborn baby with a caption stating, "Our home has grown by two feet! It's A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our Lil angel on 27th November."

While Malav shared a photo of the baby holding his finger. He wrote, "FOR ALL THE THINGS MY HANDS HAVE HELD THE BEST BY FAR IS YOU"

Priya has been on a break from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but she had marked her presence during the 11 years completion of the series. The actor is on a sabbatical since her marriage and now motherhood too.

Talking about the journey, Malav had earlier said, "11 years of adventure... hope this journey continues year after year in the same way... really lucky to be part of this beautiful show which has made a difference to soooo many lives"