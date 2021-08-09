Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun has 'seen a lot of locations' for actor's wedding, says ‘recce has been done’

For a long time, Taapsee Pannu has been dating badminton coach Mathias. They haven't discussed getting married anytime soon. Despite keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, she, and Mathias often post Instagram photos about each other.

Taapsee and her sister Shagun recently came in conversation with TOI. When asked if she has ideas for Taapsee’s wedding, she said, Ya, anyway, I have seen a lot of locations, and so it's like tried and tested. The recce has been done.” Taapsee added, "Ab decide yeh karna hai ki shaadi karni hai ki nahi karni hai (It remains to be decided whether to get married or not).”

"Our parents are waiting for one of us to say 'yes' to marriage." They believe that if Taapsee isn't ready, Shagun could consider marriage.

When asked who is their parents’ favourite, Taapsee said, our father has always been a strict man trying to correct both of us, equally. Mom is totally the opposite. As kids, Shagun was her darling child as I was the crazier of the two, hyperactive and always giving her trouble. But as we have grown up and I hardly get time to spend with her because of my shooting schedules, she gets really happy when I am with her; she feels very happy to see my interviews in papers and she saves clippings of them, too. So now Shagun feels I’ve become closer to her.

Taapsee, who has appeared in thrillers such as 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'Badla,' among others, had stated that 'Blurr' will be a suspense thriller. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl, who has directed films such as 'Section 375' and 'BA Pass.' It was co-written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.