Taapsee Pannu trolled for her ramp walk in old video from Miss India 2008: 'Look at Kangana Ranaut's walk in Fashion'

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

An old video featuring Taapsee Pannu walking the ramp in a pink dress at Miss India 2008 competition around 15 years ago is going viral on the internet. The actress participated in the beauty pageant to fulfill her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu's dream when she was a 20-year-old student in Delhi.

As the actress is seen walking on the stage, her voice-over can be heard in the background in which she is saying, "Hi, Sat Sri Akaal (Punjabi greeting). Mera naam Taapsee Pannu hai aur main bees saal ki hoon (My name is Taapsee, and I am 20). I am from the capital city, Delhi. This pageant has been a dream, more than mine, it is my mother's. She could not make it, so I am here to fulfill her dream today. It has been long since India has won an international crown, Miss World or Miss Universe. I think, I can get it back."

Netizens are trolling Taapsee and comparing her walk with her 'arch-rival' Kangana Ranaut's walk in the 2008 film Fashion. One user wrote, "Look at her walk at Miss India and look at Kangana's walk in Fashion", while another commented, "Zero, Kangana ki sasti copy", the same remark which was used by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel for Pannu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy Dunki. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 22 later this year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Apart from Dunki, the actress also has the romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba sequel with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and the investigative comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar in the pipeline. Taapsee also has also multiple films lined up as a producer under her banner Outsiders Films.



