Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer 'Loop Lapeta' to become first film to be insured for COVID-19

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Loop Lapeta might become one of the first films to be covered under COVID-19 insurance in Bollywood. Atul Kasbekar and Tanujj Garg who are the producers of the film are reportedly in talks with a legal expert to get COVID-19 insurance for their upcoming projects including Loop Lapeta which could become the first to be covered by the insurance scheme.

The film is an Indian adaptation of Tom Tywer's 1998 German hit, Run Lola Run. Talking about the insurance, Atul said, "What a COVID-19 insurance will essentially entail is the same as what an accident insurance covers. Insuring a film so far entailed guarding the film against unforeseen incidents like illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities leading to delays in the film schedule. Because COVID-19 is relatively new, we are still working upon the details but essentially works in a similar fashion," BollywoodLife reported.

He further added, "For instance, a crew member tests positive, the entire movie crew might have to be possibly quarantined. In that case, the producers will be covered from the money they are spending on days lost. There are a lot of permutations and combinations to be worked upon. Tanujj and I are working on a draft of the insurance and hoping that it materialises soon."

Loop Lapeta was to be shot in April and May in Mumbai and Goa and 70% was to be shot outdoors, however, dates had to be reworked completely in the face of the lockdown, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.