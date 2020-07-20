Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker merely struggling, don't have same enemies like Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut

After calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar 'B-grade actresses' in an interview recently, Kangana Ranaut said that the actresses have not had a similar experience or enemies like Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that she has no idea why is the 'three times National Award winner and Padmashri recipent' compared to them.

"Why Shruti Seth, Tapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar can’t understand that not everyone is mediocre, low self esteem and B grade like them? People are talented and work hard in their lives to deserve as much as stars and their kids," wrote the user on Twitter, to which Kangana responded.

"We have no idea why these people compare their journeys to a 3 times national award winner,Padmashri recipient, a successful writer,filmmaker, these people who r merely struggling to find work won’t have same experiences or enemies like Kangana or Shushant,hope they understand," replied Kangana through her team's handle.

Here's the tweet:

In her interview, Kangana had questioned why are Taapsee and Swara still 'B-grade actresses' when they love filmmaker Karan Johar. She accused Johar of running movie mafia, and hinted that he bullies outsiders, which he did with Sushant Singh Rajput, by ganging up with YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra.