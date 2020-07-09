Taapsee Pannu slams CBSE decision to scrap chapters on citizenship, nationalism, secularism, others with scathing tweet

Taapsee Pannu expressed her disappointment on Wednesday with the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to scrap chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of class XI owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a scathing tweet, Taapsee wrote, "wah wah..is there an ‘official’ declaration of any sort I missed ? Ya future mein ab iski zarurat nahi hai ? If education is compromised with, there will be NO FUTURE !"

Apart from Taapsee, in the political circle, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared her concerns about the same and said, "Shocked to know that the central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism, and partisan in the name of reducing CBSE course during the COVID crisis."

The changes have reportedly been made to rationalise the subject up to 30% amid the coronavirus lockdown and pandemic. On the work front, Taapsee's upcoming film Loop Lapeta might become one of the first films to be covered under COVID-19 insurance in Bollywood.

Atul Kasbekar and Tanujj Garg who are the producers of the film are reportedly in talks with a legal expert to get COVID-19 insurance. Talking about the insurance, Atul said, "What a COVID-19 insurance will essentially entail is the same as what an accident insurance covers. Insuring a film so far entailed guarding the film against unforeseen incidents like illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities leading to delays in the film schedule. Because COVID-19 is relatively new, we are still working upon the details but essentially works in a similar fashion," BollywoodLife reported.