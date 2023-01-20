Taapsee Pannu shares pics while distributing blankets to homeless people in winters, netizens say 'keep the camera away'

Taapsee Pannu shared some pictures as she distributed blankets to homeless folks in Delhi amid the cold wave.

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of herself where she can be seen distributing blankets to homeless people at Connaught Place in Delhi. The pictures were originally posted by a social worker and then reposted by the actress. Many applauded Taapsee for the initiative but others labeled it ‘performative’, criticizing that one shouldn’t be publcising such acts of philanthropy.

Social worker Harteerath Singh from the Hemkunt Foundation shared three images on his Instagram showing himself and Taapsee at Connaught Place distributing blankets to the homeless people there. Delhi is experiencing one of its worst cold waves in recent times. “Doing what I know best sewa, with @taapsee,” he captioned the post. Taapsee later cross-posted it on her profile as well.

Reacting to the post, several fans praised the actress for going down to the streets herself to help. “Good job Taapsee ji,” one wrote. Another added, “This is good, not simply donating but actually helping people yourself.” Others, however, were less than enthused with Harteerath and Taapsee sharing pictures of their act online. One Instagram user wrote, “Yes dats great. But keep the camera away while helping.” Another said, “Seva wo hoti h jo Deekhava na ki jaye na ki wo ek Kambal baato aur social media par post kar do (Duty is that where you don’t show off not when you distribute blankets and then post on social media).”

Taapsee was last seen in the Zee5 film Blurr, which opened to mixed to positive response. She has a packed 2023 as far as films are concerned. First up is Jana Gana Mana, which sees her opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. She will then be seen in another Tamil film Alien, followed by the Hindi film Who Ladki Hai Kahaan, which also stars Pratik Gandhi.

Taapsee’s biggest release of the year is arguably Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film is slated for a December release. The actress also recently announced the sequel of her 2022 hit Haseen Dilruba. Titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the film will release in 2024.