Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Taapsee Pannu hosted a special birthday for herself in which Angad Singh Ranyal, Abish Mathew, and Gurleen Pannu roasted her and Abhilash Thapliyal acted as the host.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 36h birthday on Tuesday, August 1. On the special occasion, the actress shared a hilarious clip in which Angad Singh Ranyal, Abish Mathew, and Gurleen Pannu were seen roasting her, and Abhilash Thapliyal, her co-star from the 2022 horror thriller Blurr, acted as the host.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Taapsee wrote, "Because probably the need of the hour today is to learn to take a joke on yourself, I thought why not start at home. What better way to turn a year maturer." The audience saw Taapsee's family members, friends, and even her boyfriend former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in attendance.

At one point in the video, Taapsee, who sometimes also makes headlines for her controversial statements, is seen saying, "Baahar police toh nahi aayi? (Is police waiting outside?)". Several netizens dropped in their wishes for the actress in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Happy birthday to the best!! Keep going, you've always been my inspiration", while another added, "Best birthday party ever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress has a massive release this year as she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy Dunki. The film, which also reportedly stars Vicky Kaushal, is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 22 later this year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Apart from Dunki, Taapsee also has the romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba sequel with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and the investigative comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar in the pipeline. She also has also multiple films lined up as a producer under her banner Outsiders Films.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki's digital rights sold for whopping sum of Rs 155 crore: Report

 

