Taapsee Pannu says stop blaming Bollywood for pay disparity, notes 'audiences too will have to...'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted to pay parity in Bollywood, she said the audience is equally responsible for it. The actress asked fans not to blame the film industry for the difference between male and female-driven movies.

Taaspee said that when it is a women-centric movie, people wait for reviews. But when it comes to male-driven films, bookings are made in advance. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she stated, “Pay parity is not about producers not wanting to give money. So, stop blaming the industry only for this problem. It starts from the level where there are not many footfalls when it comes to female-driven film. When it comes to a female-driven film, people wait for reviews more than advance bookings. When it comes to a male-driven film, the advance bookings are so high that the footfalls are collected within the first weekend itself, i.e. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday."

She further said, “For a female-driven film, we have to wait for a Monday because by then, there is ample word of mouth and reviews which give us a brief idea about the film. We have to undergo the review test whereas many male-driven films end up opening big without any of these. So audiences too will have to contribute to this change, that’s when we can bring about the change we desire to see.”

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Currently, the actress is geared up with the release of Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu.

Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. The sportsperson is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket, making over 10,000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey to becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon. The message of 'nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya' is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film will hit cinemas on July 15.