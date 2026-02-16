Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'

Assi marks Taapsee Pannu's third collaboration with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk in 2018 and Thappad in 2020. The actress debunked the notion that such films will always find a home on OTT platforms, saying that the streamers have shifted their focus to luring "massy" audiences.

Taapsee Pannu believes women-led and unconventional films are on the verge of becoming "extinct" as there is a lack of support from audiences for such stories. Pannu, who has seamlessly balanced both mainstream and offbeat cinema, has built a reputation as a dependable performer and featured in a series of hard-hitting dramas such as Thappad, Mulk, and Pink. According to the actor, the battle to bring unconventional stories to the big screen has become harder. "We are on the verge of becoming an extinct species, we mean films like Assi. There is a certain template that our so-called commercial cinema abides by and we don't conventionally fall in that template of sorts," Pannu told PTI in an interview.

Assi marks Taapsee's third collaboration with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk in 2018 and Thappad in 2020. The actor debunked the notion that such films will always find a home on digital platforms, saying that the streamers have shifted their focus to luring "massy" audiences. "The reality is people think that these kinds of films will keep coming on OTT and we will keep watching it. But no, OTT's don't want these kinds of films either. They have clear mandates, that only the films that are working in theatres are the films that they want to pick. They want to take that theatre audience to their platform. They are like, 'We already have this kind of audience, we want those massy potboilers audiences of our country to subscribe to the platform', That's why I say we are on the verge of becoming extinct unless people realise that we need to watch it. Sometimes it's good to watch reality as well," Pannu added.

She also believes that the habit of waiting for a digital release of a film is "suicidal" for the future of meaningful cinema. “We should subscribe to all kinds of cinema. Only the audience can help us by going to theatres and watching (all kinds of) films. I hope they realise this before we lose this. Then we won't have the right to crib that our cinema cannot compete with world cinema, we only make a particular kind of film. We have a lot of people saying we don't make good and rooted stories. But when did you support rooted stories? By sitting at home and watching it on OTT is not how you support good cinema. If you like the film, spread the word, let more people come into theatre", the Dunki actress concluded.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah. The film releases in theatres on February 20, and will see box office clash with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur-starrer romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein.

