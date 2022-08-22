Taapsee Pannu says Koffee With Karan is 'just a chat show', questions how it has become 'validation' for actors

Karan Johar-Taapsee Pannu/File photos

Days ago, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu made headlines for her remarks on why she's not ivited to popular talk show Koffee With Karan hosted by producer-filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress had said at the promotional event of her film Dobaaraa that her sex life wasn't interesting to be invited on the chat show.

Now, in an Instagram live session, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her comment that her "sex life is not interesting enough" to be invited on Koffee With Karan and said that her life is boring without any linkups to talk about.

For the unversed, Taapsse Pannu is currently dating former badminton player and Olympics medalist Mathias Boe.

Expressing surprise at how a show has become a "validation" for actors, Taapsee said that 'it's just a chat show hosted by Karan Johar," indirectly hinting that her not making an appearance on the show shouldn't matter. "I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that's not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show," Taapsee said.

For the unversed, during the Dobaaraa promotional event earlier this month, Taapsee along with the director of the film Anurag Kashyap were answering the questions from the media persons, adjacent to them director Karan Johar was promoting his chat show Koffee With Karan, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Taking note of that, a mediaperson questioned the `Thappad` actress that why she never gets invited on Karan's chat show. In response to the question, the actor gave a hilarious answer and said, "My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee with Karan.

Meanwhile, Taapsee film which opened to mixed reviews from the critics, collected Rs 2.98 crore in its opening weekend. The film hit the theatres on August 19. Dobaaraa marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer.

Next, Taapsee will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.