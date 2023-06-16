Taapsee Pannu says 'Bollywood camps' have been there since forever: 'The tide is going to be against you'

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu recently completed ten years in Bollywood since her debut Hindi film Chashme Baddoor was released in 2013. She has given critically acclaimed performances in films such as Pink, Thappad, and Mulk among others. Being an outsider, the actress recently talked about the 'Bollywood camps', and why she doesn't hold a grudge against them.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Pannu said, "Yes, Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that. Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with, or have in their films.I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers."

"I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now? For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later. Forget about this industry... I don’t know of any profession, apart from sports probably, where camp and favouritism does not exist, at least to some extent. The results are fair and square and proportional to one's talent. It’s not dependent on luck", she added.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a massive release this year as she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy Dunki. The film, which also reportedly stars Vicky Kaushal, is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 22 later this year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.



