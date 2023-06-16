Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Taapsee Pannu says 'Bollywood camps' have been there since forever: 'The tide is going to be against you'

Taapsee Pannu said, "I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now?".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu says 'Bollywood camps' have been there since forever: 'The tide is going to be against you'
Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu recently completed ten years in Bollywood since her debut Hindi film Chashme Baddoor was released in 2013. She has given critically acclaimed performances in films such as Pink, Thappad, and Mulk among others. Being an outsider, the actress recently talked about the 'Bollywood camps', and why she doesn't hold a grudge against them.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Pannu said, "Yes, Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that. Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with, or have in their films.I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers."

"I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now? For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later. Forget about this industry... I don’t know of any profession, apart from sports probably, where camp and favouritism does not exist, at least to some extent. The results are fair and square and proportional to one's talent. It’s not dependent on luck", she added.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a massive release this year as she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy Dunki. The film, which also reportedly stars Vicky Kaushal, is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 22 later this year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

READ | Viral video: Taapsee Pannu sets internet ablaze with hot bikini looks from Miami beach, watch

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,70,461 Teachers posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.