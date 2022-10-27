Taapsee Pannu says 'aise mat karo' as she lashes out at paps, netizens compare her to Jaya Bachchan

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's encounter with the paparazzi frequently makes news. The actress once more asked photographers not to take pictures of her as she got into her car on Wednesday. She was tolled online and compared to Jaya Bachchan.

On October 26, when photographers were waiting to take pictures of her, the actress was seen getting into her car. As she closed her car door, the actress was spotted saying "Aise mat karo" repeatedly. She was criticized online and compared to Jaya Bachchan.

Reacting to the video, netizens started calling her ‘dusri jaya bachchan.’

For the unversed, in the video shared by Hindustan Times on Instagram, when a reporter is heard asking the Pink star about the alleged 'negative campaign' against her latest film Dobaaraa, Taapsee replies saying, "Kaunsi film ke khilaf nahi chalaya gaya. (Which film did not face it)?" When the journalist tried to interrupt, Taapsee is seen asking him to answer her question first. "Pehle aap meri baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya?"

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. The film is based on the concept of time travel. Dobaaraa opened to mixed reviews and its box office collections weren't impressive either.

The journalist then claimed that even critics ran a negative campaign against the film, to which a surprised Taapsee replied, "Critics logon ne campaign chalaya negative!!" She then adds, "Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)." As the reporter raised his voice to make his voice clearer, the actress went on to say, "Chillao mat chillao mat bhai, phir ye bolenge, actors ko tameez nahi hai. (Don't scream. Then you'll say actors don't have manners).