Taapsee Pannu's 'sarcastic' dig at 'Kabir Singh' irks Twitterati, slams her for being insensitive

Taapsee Pannu has once again came under the radar of Twitterati and this time they called her an 'insensitive' person over her one tweet. Taapsee quote tweeted news which read as "Man smashes 19-year-old girlfriend's head over her "character": Cops". She wrote, "Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her." It seemed like Taapsee took a dig at Kabir Singh and its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This did not go well with many Twitter users and one of them wrote, "A woman was murdered in cold blood and an accomplished female is sending out sarcastic tweets with a sarcasm disclaimer. Cold, insensitive and supremely dumb." While another person wrote, "Just imagine, if this was tweeted by @vivekoberoi. By this time he would have been forced to seek an Apology from whole women community of this universe! Because he can’t use sarcasm, that’s reserved for some elite intellectual!"

Taapsee immediately posted a tweet which read as, "Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you"

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

She maintained the stand that it was sheer sarcasm and nothing else. Moreover, Taapsee even gave it back to people who slammed her for her tweet.

Check it out below:

Great to know you have a heart now try focusing on how to get some brain as well. Works better for the body when both are in tandem. Thanks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Firstly thanks for calling me elite and intellectual but I wonder if I can really feel proud of that compliment coming from someone who doesn’t have a basic sense of the fact that yes when u mock at your own situation, it’s called satire and not statement. Thanks but no thanks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

This time u r correct. By spending time on your moronic interpretation. So I think I should definitely stop now. Thanks for the hint — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

I hope whoever “schooled” me went to a school where they teach the difference between ‘sarcasm’ and ‘sarcastic humour’ #NewsForBrainless https://t.co/hnud3dhsop — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 16, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee's upcoming film is Mission Mangal in which she is co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.