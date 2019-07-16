Trending#

Taapsee Pannu's 'sarcastic' dig at 'Kabir Singh' irks Twitterati, slams her for being insensitive

Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter page and posted a tweet which was a sarcastic dig at 'Kabir Singh'. This led to people calling her an 'insensitive' person.


, DNA Research & Archives

Share

Written By

Edited By

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 01:01 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu has once again came under the radar of Twitterati and this time they called her an 'insensitive' person over her one tweet. Taapsee quote tweeted news which read as "Man smashes 19-year-old girlfriend's head over her "character": Cops". She wrote, "Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her." It seemed like Taapsee took a dig at Kabir Singh and its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This did not go well with many Twitter users and one of them wrote, "A woman was murdered in cold blood and an accomplished female is sending out sarcastic tweets with a sarcasm disclaimer. Cold, insensitive and supremely dumb." While another person wrote, "Just imagine, if this was tweeted by @vivekoberoi. By this time he would have been forced to seek an Apology from whole women community of this universe! Because he can’t use sarcasm, that’s reserved for some elite intellectual!"

Taapsee immediately posted a tweet which read as, "Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you"

She maintained the stand that it was sheer sarcasm and nothing else. Moreover, Taapsee even gave it back to people who slammed her for her tweet.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee's upcoming film is Mission Mangal in which she is co-starring  Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

