Taapsee Pannu's recent chat with Nikhil Dwivedi on Nana Patekar goes viral amidst #MeToo allegation on Anurag Kashyap

Taapsee Pannu and Nikhil Dwivedi had recently spoken about #MeToo allegations on Nana Patekar

Anurag Kashyap is currently facing a #MeToo allegation from Payal Ghosh, who said the filmmaker forced himself on her. Now netizens have dug out Taapsee Pannu's conversation with Nikhil Dwivedi on another #MeToo accused Nana Patekar, who was given a clean chit.

Taapsee was one of the strong voices during Rhea Chakraborty's media trial. The actress said that people have 'lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty'. For the uninformed, Rhea is currently under NCB custody for procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing Taapsee's tweet, Nikhil Dwivedi brought in the conversation of Nana Patekar being accused during #MeToo. Tanushree Dutta had accused Patekar of molestation. The veteran actor, who was shooting for 'Housefull 4' at the time, was out of the film, and eventually got a clean chit in the case.

On September 6, Dwivedi wrote, "Absolutely agree. Don't we also owe an apology to #NanaPatekar & few other men who were ousted out of films & other such & denied a right to earn their livelihood or look after their families? No FIRs, No Chargesheets, No trials. Verdicts were announced by all in the name of justice."

Responding to that, Taapsee, who is a friend of Kashyap, "Nikhil if you really think this is same as that then yes sure why not. Just ask yourself truly what you are equating. I don't wish to know the answer nor your reaction post assessment. This ain't aiming at evoking reaction but evoking conscious."

Here's their conversation:

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap became friends on the sets of 'Manmarziyan'. The two often shared pictures together and poked fun at one another on social media.

Meanwhile, Kashyap recently responded to Ghosh's allegations. "All I want to say is that all the allegations against me are baseless. Whether it is my first or second wife, lover, actresses, my team, or even the people I have met in public or privately - I never behave in the way accused, nor endorse it," read a part of his statement.