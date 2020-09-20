Taapsee Pannu's recent chat with Nikhil Dwivedi on Nana Patekar goes viral amidst #MeToo allegation on Anurag Kashyap

Headlines

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

Meet man who gave up US job with Rs 50 lakh salary for UPSC dream, cracked in 1st attempt to join...

Himachal rains: Overnight rainfall triggers landslides, 2 dead, 200 roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert on Aug 25, 26

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s photos from Game Changer’s song shoot leaked online

Venkatesh Prasad visits Swami Narayan temple with Suniel Shetty, says 'secretly prayed for KL Rahul'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

Meet man who gave up US job with Rs 50 lakh salary for UPSC dream, cracked in 1st attempt to join...

Himachal rains: Overnight rainfall triggers landslides, 2 dead, 200 roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert on Aug 25, 26

Weight loss: 7 sports that burn the most calories

Weight loss tips: Green vegetables to shed belly fat

10 Empowering lessons from the life of Goddess Sita

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Mizoram Mishap: 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses; PM announces ex-gratia

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar-Madan Lal questions the BCCI selection committee on their decisions

India in space: Looking back at major space launches by ISRO before Chandrayaan-3

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s photos from Game Changer’s song shoot leaked online

Rakhi Sawant's best friend files police complaint against her, says 'she threatened me when Adil...'

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her debut film, says ‘first time he saw me...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu's recent chat with Nikhil Dwivedi on Nana Patekar goes viral amidst #MeToo allegation on Anurag Kashyap

Taapsee Pannu and Nikhil Dwivedi had recently spoken about #MeToo allegations on Nana Patekar

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 11:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anurag Kashyap is currently facing a #MeToo allegation from Payal Ghosh, who said the filmmaker forced himself on her. Now netizens have dug out Taapsee Pannu's conversation with Nikhil Dwivedi on another #MeToo accused Nana Patekar, who was given a clean chit.

Taapsee was one of the strong voices during Rhea Chakraborty's media trial. The actress said that people have 'lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty'. For the uninformed, Rhea is currently under NCB custody for procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing Taapsee's tweet, Nikhil Dwivedi brought in the conversation of Nana Patekar being accused during #MeToo. Tanushree Dutta had accused Patekar of molestation. The veteran actor, who was shooting for 'Housefull 4' at the time, was out of the film, and eventually got a clean chit in the case.

On September 6, Dwivedi wrote, "Absolutely agree. Don't we also owe an apology to #NanaPatekar & few other men who were ousted out of films & other such & denied a right to earn their livelihood or look after their families? No FIRs, No Chargesheets, No trials. Verdicts were announced by all in the name of justice."

Responding to that, Taapsee, who is a friend of Kashyap, "Nikhil if you really think this is same as that then yes sure why not. Just ask yourself truly what you are equating. I don't wish to know the answer nor your reaction post assessment. This ain't aiming at evoking reaction but evoking conscious."

Here's their conversation:

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap became friends on the sets of 'Manmarziyan'. The two often shared pictures together and poked fun at one another on social media.

Meanwhile, Kashyap recently responded to Ghosh's allegations. "All I want to say is that all the allegations against me are baseless. Whether it is my first or second wife, lover, actresses, my team, or even the people I have met in public or privately - I never behave in the way accused, nor endorse it," read a part of his statement.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 75000 crore investment to see big return soon, giga factory to kick off in March

Why is Virat Kohli Asia Cup’s GOAT? Check his spectacular records

Discover the 8 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments

Meet Shammi Kapoor's son Aditya Raj, quit Bollywood after failing, became Kapoor family's first college graduate at 67

Chandrayaan-3 lander module establishes contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, says ISRO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE