Taapsee Pannu reveals why it was hard to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: ‘You are in a certain danger…’

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals why it was hard to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: ‘You are in a certain danger…’

Taapsee Pannu shares her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals why it was hard romancing him in Dunki.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the very first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and their chemistry in the film impressed everyone. Their sweet love story in the film won the hearts of the audience. Recently, Taapsee opened up on her experience romancing SRK in the film and revealed why it was hard for her. 

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her experience about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and her first meeting with King Khan. The actress said, "In your head, obviously, all the flash cuts of all his films and the moments he's created on screen, his songs to his dialogues and all of that keep giving a good reel. But when you come in front of him, it's not like he has an intimidating personality. He is a very warm and welcoming person."

She further added, "But because you can see the same man you've been seeing for years on the big screen, you just freeze in that moment. I had to constantly keep shaking myself after the first couple of meetings, like, come back to reality…. he's just sitting there in front of me'. It was never like anybody got to know about it or I shared it with anyone because it'll be very odd if I do that. I don't want to mess it up in any way. So you're putting up this very confident and brave front, but you know, mentally, you are in a certain danger looking at him. But, it did take me a couple of days to actually snap out of it." 

When asked how it was to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, the actress said, "Same thing! Actually, when your eyes meet, when he is looking at you with those expressions, you immediately have that déjà vu of those classic romantic films that he
has done and we have loved him in those films. So you slip into that memory of what you have seen of him in the movies and have loved so much. Since most of our scenes were together, during the initial days when he kept looking at me very lovingly, it was very hard to not freeze in that moment."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is based on the story of 4 friends and their struggles to reach the UK from Punjab through an illegal route to overcome their financial problems. The film also stars Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani along with others in key roles. The family entertainer received a positive response from the audience and has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide and is still running strong in theatres. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

DNA TV Show: PM Modi to launch projects worth 15,700 crores in Ayodhya

Shakira's giant bronze statue unveiled in her Colombian hometown

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

Man kisses and helps snake shed its skin, viral video leaves internet divided

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE