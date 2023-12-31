Taapsee Pannu reveals why it was hard to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: ‘You are in a certain danger…’

Taapsee Pannu shares her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals why it was hard romancing him in Dunki.

Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the very first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and their chemistry in the film impressed everyone. Their sweet love story in the film won the hearts of the audience. Recently, Taapsee opened up on her experience romancing SRK in the film and revealed why it was hard for her.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her experience about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and her first meeting with King Khan. The actress said, "In your head, obviously, all the flash cuts of all his films and the moments he's created on screen, his songs to his dialogues and all of that keep giving a good reel. But when you come in front of him, it's not like he has an intimidating personality. He is a very warm and welcoming person."

She further added, "But because you can see the same man you've been seeing for years on the big screen, you just freeze in that moment. I had to constantly keep shaking myself after the first couple of meetings, like, come back to reality…. he's just sitting there in front of me'. It was never like anybody got to know about it or I shared it with anyone because it'll be very odd if I do that. I don't want to mess it up in any way. So you're putting up this very confident and brave front, but you know, mentally, you are in a certain danger looking at him. But, it did take me a couple of days to actually snap out of it."

When asked how it was to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, the actress said, "Same thing! Actually, when your eyes meet, when he is looking at you with those expressions, you immediately have that déjà vu of those classic romantic films that he

has done and we have loved him in those films. So you slip into that memory of what you have seen of him in the movies and have loved so much. Since most of our scenes were together, during the initial days when he kept looking at me very lovingly, it was very hard to not freeze in that moment."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is based on the story of 4 friends and their struggles to reach the UK from Punjab through an illegal route to overcome their financial problems. The film also stars Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani along with others in key roles. The family entertainer received a positive response from the audience and has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide and is still running strong in theatres.