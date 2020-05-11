Taapsee Pannu reveals what family thinks of her boyfriend, says 'don’t want to hide anything from anyone'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has said that her family is well aware of and likes her boyfriend and if they would have rejected him, the relationship couldn't have worked. For the uninformed, Taapsee is said to be reportedly dating badminton player Mathias Boe.

Taapsee and her mother had also agreed in an interview that they are both on the same page when it comes to her relationships. "I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do," Taapsee had said.

Taapsee had further added, "There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, 'Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai' (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future)."

In a September 2019 interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee’s sister Shagun had taken the credit for introducing her to her boyfriend. She’d said, "Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him..." On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and before that opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh.