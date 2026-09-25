'Hero's wife doesn't like you': Taapsee Pannu reveals 'worst reason' she was dropped from film

Taapsee Pannu has revealed the bizarre reasons she was replaced from films, including one instance where she was told, "The hero's wife doesn’t like you." The actor also claimed she was replaced from another project after the male lead allegedly objected to her casting.

Taapsee Pannu has revealed some of the bizarre reasons she has encountered while being replaced from films, including one instance where she was told the hero's wife simply "doesn’t like" her. The actor also claimed that she was once dropped from a project after committing her dates, allegedly because the male lead did not want her in the film. Opening up about being replaced despite having committed her dates, Taapsee said she was never given a concrete explanation for one such decision. According to the actor, she was told that the film's hero was responsible for her removal.

Talking to Nayandeep Rakshit, the Pink actress said, "I have been told that I was replaced by the hero of the film. God knows the reason. I keep imagining the reasons. I can imagine the insecurity, I can imagine that he wanted someone else whom he was closer to. I can imagine various reasons, but I wasn’t given any solid reason. I was just told that he didn’t want me in the film because I kept asking the reason for my removal."

Taapsee also recalled another casting decision that left her surprised. She described the explanation she received as the "worst reason" she had ever been given after being replaced from a film. "The worst reason given to me when I was replaced was, 'The hero's wife doesn’t like you.' I don't know why she didn’t like me," Pannu added.

Taapsee's revelations offer a glimpse into the uncertainty surrounding casting in the film industry, where actors can sometimes lose projects even after dates have been committed. Her account also points to how personal equations and off-screen dynamics can influence professional decisions.

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