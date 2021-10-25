Taapsee Pannu recalls SRK’s dialogue after India Vs Pakistan match, Preity Zinta pens ‘it’s a game for god’s sake’

In the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets.

Taapsee Pannu, like the rest of the country, was devastated by India's loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. She, on the other hand, recalled Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar' dialogue to cheer fans up.

Taapsee tweeted, “Haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai (the one who wins after taking a defeat is called Baazigar).”

Preity Zinta was in the stadium with her husband Gene Goodenough. She later tweeted, “Tonight We were outplayed so well played Pakistan. As a cricket fan, I’ll always support our team & my heart will always #Bleedblue. If ur a true cricket fan like me you will do the same. This is just the start of the tournament so All the best for the rest of the games #INDvsPAK.”

Ram Gopal Varma cheered for Virat Kohli and wrote, “Kudos to @imVkohli for praising the opponents in a true sportsman spirit instead of succumbing to false pride.”

Arjun Rampal tweeted, “A setback is all about the fantastic comeback. Can't wait to see the men in blue do just that. All the best boys for the rest of the tournament. Love you all. Shall be cheering. Congrats Pakistan on a fantastic win. Enjoy it. #INDvPAK.”

Mandira Bedi tweeted, “They went in with nothing to lose. And came out the other side with a comprehensive win against us. They played brilliantly. And that should be commended. #itmustbesaid #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup21.”

