Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari shared the screen space in the 2016 legal thriller Pink. Kirti has recently shared that she felt sidelined during the promotions of the film, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in the leading roles.

Now, Taapsee has reacted to Kirti's comments as she told The Times of India, "She has the full right to feel the way she does. I would be the last person to tell someone what you are feeling is wrong. If someone has felt a certain way, I’m sure there’s a reason. That person voiced whatever they did."

The Manmarziyaan actress further stated, "Had I known that she felt sidelined in any way, I would have liked to speak to her at that point and ask if there was something I could do to make it better. Unfortunately, I did not know there was an issue at that point. So, I don’t know what to do with it. I can’t discard her feelings."

What Kirti Kulhari said

Speaking to Fever FM last month, Kirti shared, "During the promotions, the PR machinery worked for Taapsee because, in terms of hierarchy, she came after Mr Bachchan in Pink. Eventually, it became her film, and she became the ‘Pink girl’ in terms of positioning. I saw that happening in front of me. This was the shocker for me because I couldn’t understand it."

About Pink

The 2016 film was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar. Made in just Rs 25 crore, the film went on to become a blockbuster and grossed Rs 105 crore worldwide. Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar in 2019 and in Telugu as Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan in 2021.