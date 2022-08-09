Search icon
Taapsee Pannu reacts to being called 'Lady Akshay Kumar', says 'will accept this compliment humbly if my...'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dobaaraa, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, is on a promotional spree. During a recent promotional event for her film, when Taapsee was apprised that she's often called Lady Akshay Kumar or Lady Akki by some, as her career graph nearly matchs that of the superstar, the Pink actress responded by saying that she's glad with the comparisons, Taapssee did not fail to bring to everyone's attention that her paycheck certainly did not match that of Akshay Kumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu-Akshay Kumar/File photos

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, while responding to the comparisons with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu said, "I will accept this compliment humbly if my paycheck matches his until then please don't do that. He is the highest earning and highest tax payer and all that and mere ko itne nahi milte (I don't get that much paid)."

Reportedly, in 2015 and 2019, Kumar was on the Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in the world, ranking 52nd with earnings of USD 48.5 million (Rs 386 crore approx). Apart from films, a major source of his income also comes from brand endorsements.

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor gets Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra's title wrong, calls it 'Shiva Number 1'

Meanwhile, during a promotional event, while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were promoting their film Dobaaraa, Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting his chat show. Taking note of that, the media probed Taapsee about the reason why she hasn't been invited to Karan's show.

Answering the question, the actress said in jest that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee With Karan.

Taapsee is known for her quick-wit responses and this one seems to be an on-point remark as the latest season of Koffee With Karan has so far been circling sex talks of all topics discussed during the episodes.

Talking about Dobaaraa, which presents a unique concept in the form of time travel, has opened at prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

Dobaaraa which reunites filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee after their 2018 release Manmarziyaan, also stars Pavail Gulati. The film, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose of Athena, is set to debut in theatres on August 19, 2022.

First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
