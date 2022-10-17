Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Taapsee Pannu reacts after paps tell her not to shout, says 'aap aisi harkat...'

Dobaara actress Taapsee Pannu said 'aisi harkat mat karna' after paps asked her not to shout when she arrived at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu reacts after paps tell her not to shout, says 'aap aisi harkat...'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Dobaara actress Taapsee Pannu never fails to impress us with her looks and style. She is one of the most talented actresses in the country. However, a few days ago, Taapsee got involved in an argument with the paps and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Now in a new video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, paps can be heard asking Taapsee not to shout. In the video, the paps said, “aap chillaogi toh nahi’. The actress replied, “aap aisi harkat mat karna, me nahi chillaungi.”

Watch video:

Netizens have also reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “At times they make them real uncomfortable but it's all fair between media and celebrity unki apni duniya hai set of rules lolzz.” The second one mentioned, “Bekar ka actresss.. Kismat chamak raha iska jo chance mil gaya bollywood Or else so many people r not getting chance who r way more good in acting than her.”  

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu got into a heated argument for arriving late at her film Dobaaraa’s promotional event in Mumbai, with paps. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Read: Dobaaraa star Taapsee Pannu enjoys golgappas in Delhi, says 'Bombay ki pani puri khane layak nahi hai...'

Taapsee arrived late at Mumbai’s Mithibai College for the event where paps were already waiting for her. She got into the argument after paps complained that she promised to pose for the pictures, but she didn’t. In the video, photographers can be seen calling her while she was going inside. Photographers also said that she arrived late. After this, the actress asked the paps to be respectful towards her.

She said, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully.”

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.