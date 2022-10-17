Taapsee Pannu reacts after paps tell her not to shout, says 'aap aisi harkat...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Dobaara actress Taapsee Pannu never fails to impress us with her looks and style. She is one of the most talented actresses in the country. However, a few days ago, Taapsee got involved in an argument with the paps and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Now in a new video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, paps can be heard asking Taapsee not to shout. In the video, the paps said, “aap chillaogi toh nahi’. The actress replied, “aap aisi harkat mat karna, me nahi chillaungi.”

Netizens have also reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “At times they make them real uncomfortable but it's all fair between media and celebrity unki apni duniya hai set of rules lolzz.” The second one mentioned, “Bekar ka actresss.. Kismat chamak raha iska jo chance mil gaya bollywood Or else so many people r not getting chance who r way more good in acting than her.”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu got into a heated argument for arriving late at her film Dobaaraa’s promotional event in Mumbai, with paps. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Taapsee arrived late at Mumbai’s Mithibai College for the event where paps were already waiting for her. She got into the argument after paps complained that she promised to pose for the pictures, but she didn’t. In the video, photographers can be seen calling her while she was going inside. Photographers also said that she arrived late. After this, the actress asked the paps to be respectful towards her.

She said, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully.”