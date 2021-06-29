'Makers were hesitant to reveal real reasons': Taapsee Pannu opens up on getting dropped from a film

A couple of years back, Taapsee Pannu had made headlines for getting replaced from the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' without any intimation. The actor had got to know about the film from the media and she had called out the makers too. Now during an interaction on a radio show, Taapsee spoke at length about getting ousted and replaced from the film without getting any reasonings from the makers.

The actor told Siddharth Kannan, "Mere saath hua hai. Bas taiyaar hoke nahi gayi thi, maine sirf dates di thi aur uske baad mujhe nikaal diya (It happened to me. I didn’t get ready for the shoot, I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out)."

Taapsee further said, "I got to know through the media."

When asked if the makers got in touch with her later, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor told the host, "Obviously, they called me and met me, not to say kyun bol rahe ho (why are you talking about it) and all, just to apologise. After I had spoken out, then they met me to apologise for it. But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons ki aisa kyun kiya (why they replaced me)."

Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee had spoken about getting replaced in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. She had said, "When I tried to confront the producers, I wasn’t given a proper reason. As much as I have been trying to get some clarity on the matter, they have been putting the conversation off, which is very weird."