Taapsee Pannu OPENS up on dirty PR games in film industry, admits it has stooped to ‘some other level’: 'You are paying to push someone else down'

Taapsee Pannu has made a big revelation about the PR games in the film industry, and revealed that she's spending her money on her family, rather than paying for articles to pull others down.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for giving out unfiltered thoughts, has made a big remark on 'paid PR' and negative paid campaigns to run down other actors. The Pink actor admitted that in past few years, the public relations game has stooped down to another level. While speaking with Times Now News, Taapsee remarked on actors "paying to push someone else down" and even questioned if the success of an artiste has now been limited to "someone else's failure."

Taapsee Pannu on PR game in the film industry

Taapsee reacted to the changed "PR game," and said, "I was too busy doing my own things. But last 1.5-2 years se I have slowed down things, and it has also been a conscious effort. I have realised that this PR game has gone to some other level. You are paying either to, I mean, push yourself, which was one version of doing PR. You are also paying to push someone else down."

I spend money on myself, my close ones, rather than planting articles: Taapsse Pannu

The Judwaa 2 actress asked why does an actor's success depend upon someone else's failure? She asserted, "People have started creating a new facade of their personalities because they need relevance. I am not okay with just me being there in a hit film; I also need to have a very strong voice, even if it is not yours. But you have to create a voice. And that voice that you are trying to create beyond films is not matching the work you are doing. So that discrepancy. You are saying beyond your films, but your work is saying something else." Taapsee proudly revealed that rather than planting articles, she's spending money on herself and her close ones instead.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. Muddassir Aziz-directed also starred Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan in key roles