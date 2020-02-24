Headlines

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu on why mother-in-law’s character in 'Thappad' is very similar to her mother

"All the time. Everywhere. (Getting to see the sacrifice of woman being normalised)," Taapsee Pannu on Thappad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 06:34 PM IST

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thappad in which she plays the role of a wife who wants to divorce her husband on the grounds of domestic violence. In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt, Taapsee opened up about the film and how it made her realise that her mom - a housewife - does for the family.

"All the time. Everywhere. (Getting to see the sacrifice of woman being normalised). I will rarely have examples for those who will not do this or see that they have an equal (right in marriage). There is a beautiful line that I came across recently ‘Shadi me hum ek to ho jate hain, barabar nahi hote hain (We become one in marriage, not equals)’. I think I see it everywhere. In my own house, between my mother and father. My mother always makes sure dad is happy, he eats first. Everything is first about him, which I have grown up and felt this is normal. This is how it is supposed to happen," she said.

Further opening up about the same, Taapsee said, "Fortunately or unfortunately, I never had a brother so I never witnessed any difference of the male-female gender. You see it everywhere around. All my friends are married, I see the same thing happening there. The mother-in-law’s character (in Thappad) is very similar to my mother. She might not be as bitter, yet, but it’s the same. Yes, she (Taapsee’s mother) is (bitter). She does feel she needs more attention because she dedicated her entire life for three of us -me, my sister and my father - and all of us are way too busy in our lives to give her any time and attention. She does complain at times. I do my best to give her time, as much as I can. But I didn’t hear her. I feel I can get her better every year. The older I am getting to feel her better, that yes, she deserves more attention for what all she has done. When I started working is when I realised the importance of what she was doing, until then we were in a protected environment and were living in a given set of rules. Only when I started working I realised how important the kind of work my mother is doing at home, is and how important it is to have her even if it is behind the scene kind of work. Not really front-runner of the house but it is so important, the backbone of the house. When I started working, I began realising all of this, It is more of a story of transforming from a girl to a woman."

Asked if she feared the backlash online regarding her films or her support during the anti-CAA protests, Taapsee quipped, "If I say the weather is nice, I will get backlash. A woman on Twitter, let’s just accept it and then work around it. You can’t sell your spine and eat out it."

