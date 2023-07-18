Headlines

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I’m not pregnant...'

Taapsee Pannu was left in splits after her own answer to a fan's question about her marriage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu recently interacted with her fans through Instagram's ‘ask me anything’ (AMA) feature on her stories. The actress is rarely active on the platform and hence, such interactions with fans bare far and few in between. On Wednesday, she took on questions from fans after a very long time. She even provided entertainment to them with a hilarious reaction to a rather personal question.

Taapsee posted the first video of herself introducing her AMA, she said, “Let’s see aap logon ke kya questions hain jo aap mujhse directly poochhna chahte hain. (Let’s see what are the questions that you all want to ask from me directly)."

During the session, a fan asked Taapsee when she was getting married. The Pink actress had a prompt reply to the question that left her laughing really hard. She replied through a video of her saying, “So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know." She then broke into a fit of laughter.

Taapsee is in a relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe for nine years. She often posts vacation pictures with her beau. 

Taapsee in her AMA session also replied to a question about her next vacation, she replied, “I think next holiday will be after the film that I’m currently shooting, but I’ve not decided yet, depends on the weather. A place which is not so cold.” She also joked about the same question that she is probably holidaying much more than she is working.

She is currently shooting for the sequel of Haseen Dillruba, a romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon which was released on Netflix in 2021. The sequel of the film is titled, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. She is also looking forward to the release of her next Tamil film, Alien.

