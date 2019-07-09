Taapsee Pannu has savage reply for user who asked Anubhav Sinha to not cast her in movies because she's 'bad actor'

Taapsee Pannu is currently making noise for her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh. The actress also announced her next film with Anubhav Sinha on Sunday. "Cheers to the new beginning.... This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. And it becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinhaa 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! And ofcourse new beginnings need to be celebrated with some kickass food from Munna Da Dhaba!," she wrote while sharing the news.

This news however was not well-received by everyone. A user went on to show his disappointment towards Taapsee, called her a 'bad actress' and asked Anubhav Sinha not to cast her (when she has already signed and announced the film).

The user tweeted, "@taapsee @anubhavsinha @anubhavsinha sir I think u should caste some other actress.Taapsee doesn't knows acting." To that, Taapsee responded with, "Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain"

Read the thread here:

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain https://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Badla, which featured the actress with her Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from movie with Anubhav Sinha and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari.