Taapsee Pannu flaunts her abs in new photos, fans say, 'why do want to become Tiger Shroff'

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who recently completed 10 years in Bollywood often shares her glamourous photos on social media. Recently, the actress left everyone stunned as she posted a new photo flaunting her 6-pack abs and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

On Thursday, Taapsee Pannu shared a couple of photos posing with her gym trainer Sujeet Kargutkar flaunting her six-packs abs with a wide smile on Instagram. The actress could be seen wearing black gym wear and her gym trainer could be seen pointing towards her abs in one photo and in the other he could be seen posing with a cup. The actress captioned the post, “Months of grilling and hard work only so I could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. @sujeetkargutkar you finally have the picture and I’m off to have my chole bhature and croissants.”

Many celebrities commented on the stunning photo, fans were also amazed to see her transformation and some even compared it with Tiger Shroff. Huma Qureshi commented, “Bomb.” Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was also amazed and commented, “Wow” with fire emojis. One of the fans commented, “Why do you want to become Tiger Shroff?” another fan wrote, “Favorite actress for a reason.” Another comment read, “Inspiring.” Another user wrote, “Giving competition to Tiger Shroff.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Loop Lapeta and will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Gauri Khan. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Satish Shah, and Jeremy Wheeler in prominent roles. The movie is written by Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi and is scheduled to release in December this year. Other than this, the actress also has the movie Phir Aayi Haseena Dilruba in the pipeline and the actress is currently shooting for the movie.

