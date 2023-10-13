Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

Taapsee Pannu talks about how star system impacts small budgeted films, talks about ‘content is king’ being a myth.

Taapsee Pannu’s production Dhak Dhak starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanjana Sanghi released in theatres. The actresses talked about how small-budgeted films are affected by the star system and called ‘content is king’ a myth.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Taapsee Pannu slammed the star system in Bollywood and said, “Everyone involved is to be blamed for this culture. It includes the actors, studios, audience, and everyone. It’s a cycle. Just because the studios recover their investment (by selling digital rights) for the smaller films, there’s minimal interest in packaging and releasing a film well.”

She further added, “That’s detrimental to the growth of the industry because you are only enabling the big names. Baakiyonko chance kaise milega (How will the rest get a chance)? It will only widen the gap between actors and stars. We keep saying Bollywood doesn’t attempt something meaningful but when we try to do that, there’s rarely any support and this must change.”

She also talked about ‘hypocrisy’ in Bollywood and said, “This myth I had about people believing in ‘content is king’ was shattered while making this film. There’s so much hypocrisy. They will hear your one-line story and will be quick to ask, “Picture mein actor kaun hai (Who is the hero in the film)?” That decides their financial and emotional investment in the project. As an actor, I never asked who my co-star is, or how big the makers are when I signed a movie.I worked with so many first-time directors and co-stars who were newcomers but that is not how others look at it.”

Recently, it was reported that Taapsee Pannu has distanced herself from the promotions of Dhak Dhak as she felt 'used and bulldozed' by the Viacom18 Studios with their marketing strategy for the film. However, the actress addressed the rumours and told Hindustan Times, “I can’t say anything right now. I’m just waiting for the film, and audiences to see the labour of our hard work and love. I don’t want it to have a mark of any toxicity.”

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dia Mirza tells the story of four ordinary women from different walks of life setting out for a bike ride and discovering themselves and the essence of sisterhood through the course of the journey. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film has finally hit the theatres.

