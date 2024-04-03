Twitter
Taapsee Pannu dances with Mathias Boe on Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are at sangeet, leaked video goes viral

After their wedding video was leaked, a couple of videos from Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet ceremony have also been shared on the internet. The couple tied the knot with each other in Udaipur in March.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 10:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's sangeet performance (Image source: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu's secret wedding with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe is not a secret anymore. Neither the actress nor the Dansih badminton player-turned-coach divulged details about their wedding, which reportedly happened in the last week of March in Udaipur. And now on Wednesday, April 3, videos from Taapsee and Mathias' wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are getting leaked on social media.

Earlier in the day, their wedding video got circulated on the internet in which both of them were seen exchanging varmalas, while hugging and kissing each other on the stage. Now, a couple of videos from their sangeet ceremony have been shared by the celebrity paparazoo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

In the first clip, Taapsee and Mathias are seen performing to the American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars' romantic track Just The Way You Are released in 2010. In the other video, the Pink actress and her sister Shagun Pannu are seen performing to the track Le Gayi Le Gayi from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. The Bollywood track is composed by Uttam Singh, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Asha Bhonsle.

Last month, an insider source shared details about Taapsee and Mathias' secret wedding to News18 as they were quoted telling the portal, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way." The source also added that Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, Kanika Dhillon, and Himanshu Sharma were some of the Bollywood celebs at the wedding.

