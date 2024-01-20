Taapsee Pannu comments on Animal's criticism: 'Why are these pseudos...'

Taapsee Pannu even commented that movies like Animal should be made but with different outcomes that one wants the society to be influenced by.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal continues to spark debate among the masses. After critics, and film personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Sunny Leone, and Tota Roy Choudhary, actress Taapsee Pannu shared her views on Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed. While speaking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel The actor said that she had not seen the film, but has a take on it, "A lot of people told me too much about it (Animal). Look, I am not an extremist, so I agree to disagree with a lot of people."

Taapsee asserted that Animal should not be compared with any Hollywood crime thrillers, and explained why, "Don't compare it to Hollywood and say 'If you liked Gone Girl, how can you not like Animal'? You are catering to a different audience. In Hollywood, people don't start copying actors' hairstyles from movies or using a film's line in real life. They also don't start stalking women after seeing it in a movie. But all this happens in our country. This is our reality. You cannot compare our film industries with Hollywood and say 'Why are these pseudos talking like this about Animal when they can enjoy Gone Girl as an art'? Understand the difference.”

Taapsee further explained why she would never do a film like Animal "Keeping the reality (of society) in mind, I need to exercise my power because Bollywood or being a star and actor gives you that soft power. And with power comes responsibility. So it is my opinion, and I am not one of those, who will tell XYZ actors that they should not do these films. They have their own choice; we are in a free country and we have a freedom of choice. I wouldn't do it (Animal) is what I am saying." Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal has grossed more than Rs 900 crores worldwide. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles.