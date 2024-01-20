Taapsee Pannu comments on Animal's criticism: 'Why are these pseudos...'

Headlines

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Sania Mirza's father breaks silence on Shoaib Malik marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed, says 'it was...'

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Main accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case arrested: Delhi Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

9 expensive spices in the world

7 Vitamin D rich dry fruits to eat in winter

8 benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu comments on Animal's criticism: 'Why are these pseudos...'

Taapsee Pannu even commented that movies like Animal should be made but with different outcomes that one wants the society to be influenced by.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal continues to spark debate among the masses. After critics, and film personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Sunny Leone, and Tota Roy Choudhary, actress Taapsee Pannu shared her views on Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed. While speaking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel The actor said that she had not seen the film, but has a take on it, "A lot of people told me too much about it (Animal). Look, I am not an extremist, so I agree to disagree with a lot of people." 

Taapsee asserted that Animal should not be compared with any Hollywood crime thrillers, and explained why, "Don't compare it to Hollywood and say 'If you liked Gone Girl, how can you not like Animal'? You are catering to a different audience. In Hollywood, people don't start copying actors' hairstyles from movies or using a film's line in real life. They also don't start stalking women after seeing it in a movie. But all this happens in our country. This is our reality. You cannot compare our film industries with Hollywood and say 'Why are these pseudos talking like this about Animal when they can enjoy Gone Girl as an art'? Understand the difference.”

Taapsee further explained why she would never do a film like Animal "Keeping the reality (of society) in mind, I need to exercise my power because Bollywood or being a star and actor gives you that soft power. And with power comes responsibility. So it is my opinion, and I am not one of those, who will tell XYZ actors that they should not do these films. They have their own choice; we are in a free country and we have a freedom of choice. I wouldn't do it (Animal) is what I am saying." Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal has grossed more than Rs 900 crores worldwide. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry leaves Karan Johar shocked, says he is planning his 'demise'

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Amazon employee fired from job after 7years over TikTok video

NZ vs PAK: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips star as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7 wickets, take 4-0 lead

Who are BLA, BLF, Baloch separatist groups attacked by Pakistan in Iran?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE